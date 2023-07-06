Carlton Davis: People who doubt Bucs after Tom Brady are in for a rude awakening

Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis believes Tampa Bay is being severely underestimated heading into the 2023 season.

Davis told Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com that the departure of Tom Brady absolutely does not mean the Bucs are no longer contenders.

“We’re about to do it to ‘em,” Davis says. “Anybody who feels we’ve lost Tom — and lost something — is going to be in for a rude awakening . A rude awakening. Tom was a great addition for us, but obviously it’s a team sport. Obviously, you need components to be successful. We still have those components. And I’m only getting better.”

Davis indicated that the Bucs’ defense is ready to step up even if the offense takes a step back.

“We’re going to wreck shit. Like, wreck shit. Interceptions. Turnovers. Plays will be made. I will say. Plays. Will. Be. Made,” Davis said.

Heading into his sixth season in Tampa Bay, Davis is one of the longest-tenured Buccaneers. In his three seasons with Brady as his teammate, Davis and the Bucs won the NFC South three times. In his three previous season, the Bucs missed the playoffs three times. But Davis thinks he and his teammates can show they were more than just Brady’s team.