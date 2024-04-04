Carson Wentz: Big intrigue about the Chiefs’ winning culture led me here

Carson Wentz has bounced around the league over the last four seasons and made the move from starter to backup along the way, so there hasn’t been much in the way of consistency for the quarterback.

The same can’t be said for the Chiefs. They’ve made four of the last five Super Bowls and they’ve won three of them to establish a culture of success under head coach Andy Reid that Wentz said was a big part of the appeal of signing with Kansas City this offseason.

“Big intrigue to wanting to come here and why I am here today is the winning culture,” Wentz said in a press conference on Thursday. “Seeing it from afar, seeing it from around the league for the last couple of years, just the culture that coach Reid has set, you see it. I’ve admired it for years. That was a big piece of the puzzle for me and the desire to be here on a winning team, in a good culture, in a good community, with a good fan base. Just seemed like a good fit.”

Wentz played for Doug Pederson in Philly and Pederson was the Chiefs offensive coordinator under Reid for a couple of years before landing the Eagles job. Wentz said he expects that experience will help him pick up the Kansas City fairly quickly as he prepares to serve as the next man up behind Patrick Mahomes.