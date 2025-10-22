Carson Wentz has a full practice; Aaron Jones gets limited work

The Vikings made only two changes to their injury report on Tuesday.

Quarterback Carson Wentz (left shoulder) was upgraded to a full participant after limited work on Monday. Wentz will start a fifth game, with J.J. McCarthy still limited with his ankle injury.

Wentz has completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,072 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions this season. McCarthy completed 58.5 percent of his throws for 301 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in the season’s first two weeks.

Running back Aaron Jones returned to practice as he works his way back from a hamstring injury. He was limited.

Fullback C.J. Ham (hand) and offensive lineman Brian O’Neill (knee) remained out of practice, and running back Zavier Scott (wrist) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) still were limited.