Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
CB Chris Harris wants to wait to “hop on” team with strong Super Bowl chance

  
Published May 18, 2023 12:30 PM

Veteran cornerback Chris Harris hopes to play in 2023, but he’s not in any hurry to join a team.

Harris had 29 tackles, a sack, three passes defensed, and a forced fumble in 10 games for the Saints last season and told Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette that teams know that he’s “not planning on doing any training camp or anything like that,” so there’s no rush for him to find a place to play.

“I want to wait and see what team has a great chance to win a Super Bowl and then try to hop on with them,” Harris said.

Harris won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos after the 2015 season and made four Pro Bowls in nine seasons in Denver. He played two years for the Chargers before moving on to the Saints and it remains to be seen where he might be playing his next NFL snaps.