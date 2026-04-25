CB D’Angelo Ponds goes to Jets at No. 50

The Jets traded up to take wide receiver Omar Cooper with the 30th pick on Thursday night and they added one of his Indiana teammates after trading down to the 50th pick of the second round.

Cornerback D’Angelo Ponds was the Jets’ selection. He and Cooper both played key roles in Indiana’s run to the national title and Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said on Thursday night that he liked that all three of the team’s first-round picks were from teams that made the college football playoffs.

Ponds followed Curt Cignetti from James Madison to Indiana and had a pick-six to kick off the Hoosiers’ playoff win over Oregon. The Jets had no interceptions last season, so they’ll be hoping Ponds can make the same kind of impact.

Cooper and Ponds are joined in the rookie class by edge rusher David Bailey and tight end Kenyon Sadiq.