CB Malik Muhammad, LB Harold Perkins visit Steelers

A couple of defensive players from the SEC had a pre-draft visit with the Steelers on Friday.

Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports that former Texans cornerback Malik Muhammad and former LSU linebacker Harold Perkins were in Pittsburgh. Former Memphis offensive tackle Travis Burke also met with the team.

Muhammad was a starter during his final two seasons with the Longhorns and wrapped up his college time with 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and two interceptions last season.

Perkins excelled in his first two seasons at LSU, but a torn ACL in 2024 slowed his ascent to the NFL. He returned in 2025 with 56 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks and three interceptions.

Burke spent one season at Memphis after playing at Gardner-Webb and Florida International. He saw time at both tackle positions over his time in college.