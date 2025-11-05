CB Riley Moss, S Brandon Jones are good to go for Thursday Night Football

The Broncos will have cornerback Riley Moss (ankle) and safety Brandon Jones (foot) for Thursday Night Football against the Raiders.

Moss and Jones improved to full participation in the Broncos’ final practice of the week, and neither has an injury designation.

Tight end Nate Adkins (knee), wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (concussion) and cornerback Pat Surtain II (pectoral) were ruled out. None of the three played against the Texans in Week 9.

Kicker Wil Lutz (illness) returned to full participation on Wednesday and will play.

Safety P.J. Locke (neck) is questionable despite returning to a practice on Wednesday.

Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (thumb), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (shoulder) remained estimated as full participants and are good to go.