nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
CB Riley Moss, S Brandon Jones are good to go for Thursday Night Football

  
Published November 5, 2025 05:24 PM

The Broncos will have cornerback Riley Moss (ankle) and safety Brandon Jones (foot) for Thursday Night Football against the Raiders.

Moss and Jones improved to full participation in the Broncos’ final practice of the week, and neither has an injury designation.

Tight end Nate Adkins (knee), wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (concussion) and cornerback Pat Surtain II (pectoral) were ruled out. None of the three played against the Texans in Week 9.

Kicker Wil Lutz (illness) returned to full participation on Wednesday and will play.

Safety P.J. Locke (neck) is questionable despite returning to a practice on Wednesday.

Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (thumb), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (shoulder) remained estimated as full participants and are good to go.