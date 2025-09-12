 Skip navigation
CeeDee Lamb: Giants CB Dru Phillips hurt me last year, so I’ve got something for him

  
Published September 12, 2025 12:26 PM

As Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb gets ready to face the Giants on Sunday, he’s thinking about a hit that Giants cornerback Dru Phillips put on him last year.

Lamb was asked about Phillips on Thursday and said that Phillips caused him a shoulder injury a year ago, and that’s motivating Lamb heading into their meeting this week.

“He tackled me and hurt me, so I’ve got something for him. For sure.” Lamb said.

Lamb is frustrated after Week One, in which he had multiple costly drops in the Cowboys’ loss to the Eagles. He’d love to take out his frustrations on Phillips and the Giants.