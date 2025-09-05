 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
CeeDee Lamb is fastest Cowboys receiver to 500 catches (and fifth all-time)

  
Published September 5, 2025 12:04 PM

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb made headlines for the catches he didn’t make on Thursday night. He deserves one headline for the catches he made.

With seven catches for 110 yards in the 2025 regular-season opener, Lamb crossed the 500-catch threshold. Per the team, he reached the milestone in 82 games — faster than any other Cowboys receiver.

Lamb is the fifth-fastest receiver all-time to catch 500 passes. And the second youngest, behind only future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald.

Lamb has three straight 100-catch seasons. He’s a four-time Pro Bowler, a one-time first-team All-Pro, and a two-time second-team All-Pro.

Through one game, he remains quarterback Dak Prescott’s favorite target. Thirteen passes went Lamb’s way. Six went to tight end Jake Ferguson, and receiver George Pickens got four in his first game with the Cowboys. He caught three passes for 30 yards.