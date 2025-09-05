CeeDee Lamb is fastest Cowboys receiver to 500 catches (and fifth all-time)

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb made headlines for the catches he didn’t make on Thursday night. He deserves one headline for the catches he made.

With seven catches for 110 yards in the 2025 regular-season opener, Lamb crossed the 500-catch threshold. Per the team, he reached the milestone in 82 games — faster than any other Cowboys receiver.

Lamb is the fifth-fastest receiver all-time to catch 500 passes. And the second youngest, behind only future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald.

Lamb has three straight 100-catch seasons. He’s a four-time Pro Bowler, a one-time first-team All-Pro, and a two-time second-team All-Pro.

Through one game, he remains quarterback Dak Prescott’s favorite target. Thirteen passes went Lamb’s way. Six went to tight end Jake Ferguson, and receiver George Pickens got four in his first game with the Cowboys. He caught three passes for 30 yards.