CeeDee Lamb is not at Cowboys voluntary workouts

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is not among the players reporting for the start of the Cowboys offseason program on Monday.

Lamb is in the market for a new contract and the expectation all offseason has been that he would skip the voluntary portion of the team’s work while he waits for a new pact to come together. Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported on Monday that Lamb’s absence has gone from expected to actual.

The next question for Lamb, who is entering the fifth and final season of his rookie contract, will be whether he decides to hold himself out of mandatory work as well. The Cowboys will have a mandatory minicamp in early June and it will be interesting to see how the wideout approaches that session if he and the Cowboys are still at an impasse on the contract front.

Lamb is not the only player with contract questions looming in Dallas. Quarterback Dak Prescott is in the final year of his deal and linebacker Micah Parsons is eligible for an extension, so there’s plenty for the Cowboys to sort out as they move toward the 2024 season.