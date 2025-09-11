CeeDee Lamb on his drops: I need to hold up my end of the bargain

CeeDee Lamb dropped three passes in the 24-20 season-opening loss to the Eagles. It was his first three-drop game since Week 13 last year against the Giants.

Two came in the fourth quarter, including one with 2:40 left.

His drops didn’t include the Cowboys’ final offensive play at the 2-minute warning when Dak Prescott gave the diving Lamb a chance. It wasn’t considered a drop, but it’s also a ball Lamb will tell you me catches most of the time.

It was that kind of night for Lamb, who still isn’t over his performance.

“I didn’t get any rest really that whole weekend,” Lamb said, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “Again, that’s the competitor that I am and how much I’m true to the game as far as being honest and just giving it everything I got, because I do love this game. I love this squad, and I love the guys that I do it with. As for me, just holding my end of the bargain and just pulling through for the guys.”

Lamb was at the team facility Friday afternoon, an off day, working on the JUGS machine.

“That wasn’t supposed to go viral,” Lamb said. “I wasn’t doing that for no internet to be honest. So I came in on a day when nobody was in the building, and I still caught a camera. I didn’t even know that the camera was there. Shout out to them.

“As for me, bro, it’s going back to my fundamentals. I know what it is. I know what to do. Again, its Game 1. We’ve got 16 more of these. Go back to 2023 season. It wasn’t drops; it was lack of production and then it was this big hoorah and then boom. Just keeping the main thing, the main thing and continue to be myself. Continue to grind and I’ll let the work do the talking.”

Lamb had seven catches for 110 yards, but it was the three (or four) catches he didn’t make that continue to eat at him.

“I would rather nobody else than myself in those situations,” Lamb said. “I came up short once. We’ll see the rest.”