CeeDee Lamb on his next contract: I want to be one of the top-paid WRs, if not the top

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb made the All-Pro team for the first time in 2023, with an NFL-best 135 receptions.

Lamb is due for a contract extension, due to make $17.991 million on the fifth-year option in 2024.

He went on Micah Parsons’ The Edge podcast and was asked about contract talks.

“I can’t give you no numbers right now, but I’ll tell you this, [I want to be] one of the top paid receivers for sure, if not the [highest-paid receiver],” Lamb said, via a transcript from Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “That’s always the goal.”

The Cowboys didn’t want to pay Amari Cooper a $20 million base salary in 2022, 2023 and 2024, so they traded him to Cleveland and made Lamb their No. 1 receiver. That now ranks Cooper only 11th among players at his position. Tyreek Hill is the highest-paid with an annual per year average of $30 million.

Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase are expected to top that. Will Lamb?

The Cowboys also have to take care of Parsons, who is eligible for a contract extension, and quarterback Dak Prescott has them over a barrel, with a $59.5 million cap hit for 2024 in the final year of his contract.

Lamb, though, made clear where he wants to play the rest of his career.

“Absolutely. There’s no secret about that,” Lamb told Parsons of being a Cowboy for life.