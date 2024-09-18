CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, Mazi Smith miss practice for Cowboys

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury.

He played 58 of 70 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Saints, catching four passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. All of Lamb’s receptions, though, came in the first half.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs (foot) and defensive tackle Mazi Smith (back) also sat out practice.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that the Cowboys have no concern about the availability of Lamb or Diggs for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks (rest), tight end Jake Ferguson (knee), safety Malik Hooker (shoulder), linebacker Eric Kendricks (rest), defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (rest), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (rest), offensive guard Zack Martin (rest/knee) and tight end John Stephens (hamstring) were limited.

It marks Ferguson’s first practice back since injuring his MCL in Week 1.

The Cowboys noted that Martin’s status is limited due to a rest day, not a knee injury, but he left Sunday’s game with a knee injury. The team adds that Martin is expected to return to full participation Thursday and will be listed as a full participant Friday with a knee injury.