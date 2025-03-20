Celtics sell for $6.1 billion, more than any American sports team

NFL business keeps booming. And the latest evidence of the ongoing spike in franchise value comes from the latest sale of a non-NFL team.

Via Shams Charania of ESPN.com, Bill Chisolm will buy the Boston Celtics for $6.1 billion.

That beats the highest price ever paid for an NFL franchise by $50 million. In 2023, a group led by Josh Harris bought the Commanders for $6.05 billion.

No NFL team is currently for sale. After seeing the price tag for the Celtics, some owners might consider taking the money and running.

Several years ago, we were told that, sooner than later, the average NFL team would be worth $8 billion to $10 billion. We seem to be there.

And imagine what a team like the Cowboys would fetch on the open market. $15 billion? $20 billion? More?

It doesn’t matter because the Cowboys aren’t for sale. Even if most Cowboys fans wish they were.