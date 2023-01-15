 Skip navigation
CFL QB Nathan Rourke says he’s agreed to sign with the Jaguars

  
Published January 15, 2023 01:38 PM
The Jaguars haven’t finished this season, but they’re already starting to make some plans for the 2023 season.

CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke announced on Sunday that he has agreed to sign a contract with the Jaguars. Rourke visited with several teams in recent weeks before settling on a deal with the Jaguars.

Rourke was born in British Columbia and played college football at Ohio before going to play for the B.C. Lions for the last two seasons. He was 255-of-324 for 3,349 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2022 and he was named the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian player.

The Jaguars currently have C.J. Beathard behind Trevor Lawrence at quarterback. Rourke will presumably try to push his way into the No. 2 job this offseason.