nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
CFL rookie of the year Qwan’tez Stiggers goes to Jets at end of fifth round

  
Published April 27, 2024 04:20 PM

Cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers took an unusual path to being part of the 2024 NFL Draft pool and his bid for a spot in the league will continue in Jets camp.

The Jets made Stiggers the 176th overall pick on Saturday afternoon. That pick was the final selection of the fifth round.

Stiggers did not play college football as he withdrew from plans to play at Lane College in 2020 after his father was killed in a car accident. He returned to the field in the Fan Controlled Football league and then won a spot with the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL. Stiggers was named that league’s top rookie after recording five interceptions during the 2023 season.

Despite playing in those leagues, Stiggers was still draft-eligible and went to the East-West Shrine Game before making a number of visits around the league during the pre-draft process. Winning a place on the Jets’ roster will be the next chapter in his football story.