Chandon Sullivan to sign with Steelers

The Steelers drafted cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to kick off the second round of the draft on Friday and they’re set to add a veteran defensive back to the roster as well.

Katz Brothers Sports announced that their client Chandon Sullivan is signing with the Steelers. No terms of the deal have been disclosed.

Sullivan spent last season with the Vikings after spending the previous three seasons with the Packers. He began his career with the Eagles in 2018.

Sullivan had 60 tackles and a fumble recovery for Minnesota last year. He has 169 tackles, five interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery over the course of his career.