Chargers activate Jalen Guyton, put Joshua Palmer on IR

While most of the league’s teams were playing their Week Nine games on Sunday, the Chargers were making roster moves in preparation of their Monday night matchup with the Jets.

The Chargers announced that they have activated wide receiver Jalen Guyton from the physically unable to perform list. Guyton tore his ACL in Week Three of the 2022 season, so Monday night will be a long-awaited return to game action for the speedy wideout.

Guyton’s return coincides with the loss of Joshua Palmer. The Chargers placed the receiver on injured reserve after he aggravated a knee injury last weekend. Palmer had already been ruled out for the game against the Jets.

The Chargers also activated defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia from the PUP list and waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.