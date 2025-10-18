Chargers activate Khalil Mack, Denzel Perryman from injured reserve

The Chargers activated outside linebacker Khalil Mack and linebacker Denzel Perryman from injured reserve on Saturday, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the team waived outside linebacker Caleb Murphy.

The Chargers also signed long snapper Rick Lovato to the practice squad and elevated him, along with running back Nyheim Hines from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Mack injured an elbow in the first quarter of a Week 2 win in Las Vegas.

“It feels great, man,” Mack said of his elbow, via Eric Smith of the team website. “It feels great to be out there [at practice]. Can’t wait to get out there [and play].”

Mack has two tackles and a sack this season.

Perryman injured his ankle in the season opener, costing him five games on injured reserve. He played only eight snaps against the Chiefs and has no stats.

Lovato has snapped in all six games for the Chargers this season, and Hines played in Week 6, returning three kickoffs for a 32.3-yard average.