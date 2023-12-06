Chargers activate S JT Woods from NFI, waive WR Simi Fehoko

The Chargers activated safety JT Woods from the non-football illness list on Tuesday, the team announced.

He played three games before an undisclosed illness sidelined him.

The Chargers selected Woods in the third round in 2022, and he has played in 13 games, with eight tackles, since.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko.

He has played six games with one catch for 9 yards, while seeing action on 24 offensive snaps and 36 on special teams.

The Chargers also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.