Chargers announce 11 additions to staff, including senior offensive assistant Marc Trestman

Former Bears head coach Marc Trestman is back in the NFL.

The Chargers announced 11 additions to Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff on Wednesday and Trestman is among them. Trestman, who coached the Bears in 2013 and 2014, will be a senior offensive assistant and will work with offensive coordinator Greg Roman. He last coached in the XFL in 2020.

Most of the hires announced on Wednesday were reported previously. They are run game coordinator/tight ends coach Andy Bischoff, quarterbacks coach Shane Day, offensive line coach Mike Devlin, linebackers coach NaVorro Bowman, defensive line coach Mike Elston, wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal, senior defensive analyst Rick Minter, defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, safeties coach Chris O’Leary, and defensive assistant Dylan Roney.

The Chargers also confirmed that special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken will remain with the team. Assistant special teams coach Chris Gould and defensive quality control coach Robert Muschamp will also return from last year’s staff.