Chargers are first team since 2006 to start 3-0, all against division opponents

The Chargers are 3-0, and all three of their wins are against AFC West opponents. That’s an unusual achievement in the NFL.

This year’s Chargers are the first team since 2006 to start 3-0, all against teams in their own division. The last team to do it was the 2006 Bears, who ended up winning their division and going to the Super Bowl.

Only one other team since the NFL’s 2002 realignment, the 2003 Vikings, has started 3-0 with all three games against teams in their division.

With wins over the Chiefs in Week One, the Raiders in Week Two and the Broncos in Week Three, the Chargers have a leg up on the rest of their division in both the standings and the tiebreakers. That makes the Chargers big favorites to win the division: The betting odds have the Chargers as -180 favorites to win the AFC West, followed by the Chiefs at +270, Broncos at +650 and Raiders at +3500.

The Chiefs have won the AFC West for nine consecutive years, but the Chargers are in a great position to end that streak and get a home playoff game in Los Angeles. That would be the franchise’s first home playoff game since they were in San Diego in January of 2010.