Chargers assistant NaVorro Bowman says he fits right in on Jim Harbaugh’s staff

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgerspressure_240522.jpg
Rodgers ‘expects to play at a high level’ in 2024
nbc_pft_jarringnewuniforms_240521.jpg
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240521.jpg
Canales’ emphasis on teaching is ‘right approach’

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgerspressure_240522.jpg
Rodgers ‘expects to play at a high level’ in 2024
nbc_pft_jarringnewuniforms_240521.jpg
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240521.jpg
Canales’ emphasis on teaching is ‘right approach’

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers assistant NaVorro Bowman says he fits right in on Jim Harbaugh’s staff

  
Published May 22, 2024 08:13 AM

Former NFL linebacker NaVorro Bowman played the best years of his career with Jim Harbaugh as his coach, with three first-team All-Pro selections during his four years playing with Harbaugh’s 49ers. Now Bowman is on Harbaugh’s staff as the Chargers’ linebackers coach, and Bowman says he and Harbaugh are a perfect match.

“Coach Harbaugh, I loved playing for him when I was with San Fran, and we all were sad when he left,” Bowman said. “Just blessed to be here, blessed for him to believe in me to do this job.”

Bowman said Harbaugh motivated him to be the best player he could be, and he’s using some of the same coaching tactics to bring the best out of the Chargers’ linebackers.

“I left it all out there on the field for him. Just his pre-game speeches and how he prepared us throughout the week, you just knew who you were coming to work for,” Bowman said. “Being able to understand his message and get his nod, his approval on how I played, it’s my job to get guys to play that way and do the things that he expects us to do, or the players to do, I should say. I think I’m going to that. I think I fit right in. The guys just enjoy everything that we’ve got going on right now.”

Bowman hopes the Chargers’ linebackers will enjoy playing for him as much as he enjoyed playing for Harbaugh.