Chargers dismantle Browns, improve to 5-3 with 27-10 victory

The Chargers had little trouble dismantling the Browns on Sunday, coming away with a 27-10 victory.

Los Angeles got out to a 20-3 lead in the first half and put the game on ice with a J.K. Dobbins 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Justin Herbert completed 18-of-27 passes for 282 yards with two touchdowns in the contest. Both of his scoring strikes came on significant coverage busts by Cleveland in the first half, with Joshua Palmer catching a 28-yard TD and Quentin Johnston catching a 66-yard pass in the second quarter.

Herbert was also sacked six times in the first half, but Los Angeles significantly improved its protection in the second half to keep Herbert upright.

Dobbins got rolling, too, scoring a 16-yard touchdown late in the first half before his fourth-quarter TD. He finished with 86 yards on 14 carries.

Coming off a terrific game against the Ravens in Week 8, Jameis Winston struggled with turnovers. He threw three interceptions, with all three coming in Los Angeles territory. It took until garbage time for the Browns to get into the end zone, with Cedric Tillman making a nice catch for a 17-yard touchdown.

Winston ended the game 26-for-46 for 235 yards with one touchdown and the three picks. Nick Chubb had just 39 yards on 15 carries. Tillman led with 75 yards on six catches.

Khalil Mack had to exit the game midway through the fourth quarter, but an injury was not announced. Chargers defensive back Ja’Sir Taylor left the game with a fibula injury. Linebacker Junior Colson left the game with an ankle injury and did not return.

Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones exited the game with a shoulder injury.

Cameron Dicker missed an extra point wide left and then a 44-yard field goal wide left in the fourth quarter.

Now at 5-3, the Chargers will host the Titans next Sunday afternoon.

The 2-7 Browns will be on their bye in Week 10.