Chargers, DT Da’Shawn Hand agree to one-year deal

Da’Shawn Hand is headed West.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Hand has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chargers.

Garafolo notes the contract is worth up to $3.35 million.

Hand, 29, spent the last two seasons with the Dolphins. He appeared in all 17 games for Miami with two starts in 2024, recording 31 total tackles with five for loss, four QB hits, and a sack.

He was on the field for 53 percent of Miami’s defensive snaps and 24 percent of special teams snaps.

A Lions fourth-round pick in 2018, Hand has appeared in 64 games with 13 starts for Detroit, Tennessee, and Miami. He has 5.0 career sacks with 12 tackles for loss and nine QB hits.