 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_allennewdeal_250313.jpg
Allen didn’t want new deal to ‘kill’ salary cap
nbc_pft_sbmvp_250313.jpg
PFT Draft: Best second act for Super Bowl MVP
nbc_pft_dknews_250313.jpg
Metcalf move is ‘dramatic shift’ for Steelers

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_allennewdeal_250313.jpg
Allen didn’t want new deal to ‘kill’ salary cap
nbc_pft_sbmvp_250313.jpg
PFT Draft: Best second act for Super Bowl MVP
nbc_pft_dknews_250313.jpg
Metcalf move is ‘dramatic shift’ for Steelers

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers, DT Da’Shawn Hand agree to one-year deal

  
Published March 13, 2025 02:14 PM

Da’Shawn Hand is headed West.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Hand has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chargers.

Garafolo notes the contract is worth up to $3.35 million.

Hand, 29, spent the last two seasons with the Dolphins. He appeared in all 17 games for Miami with two starts in 2024, recording 31 total tackles with five for loss, four QB hits, and a sack.

He was on the field for 53 percent of Miami’s defensive snaps and 24 percent of special teams snaps.

A Lions fourth-round pick in 2018, Hand has appeared in 64 games with 13 starts for Detroit, Tennessee, and Miami. He has 5.0 career sacks with 12 tackles for loss and nine QB hits.