Chargers elevate LB Kana’i Mauga, S Tony Jefferson; sign LS Rick Lovato to 53-man roster

  
Published September 15, 2025 05:44 PM

The Chargers made a handful of roster moves ahead of Monday night’s game against the Raiders.

They have elevated linebacker Kana’i Mauga and safety Tony Jefferson from the practice squad. They also signed long snapper Rick Lovato to the 53-man roster and placed linebacker Denzel Perryman on injured reserve.

Mauga, who spent the last two seasons with the Raiders, provides the team with extra depth. In addition to Perryman being out, they have Daiyan Henley (illness) and Del’Shawn Phillips (toe) listed as questionable.

Jefferson played nine games for the Chargers last season. They ruled Elijah Molden (hamstring) out on Saturday.

Lovato played in Week 1’s win over the Chiefs as a practice squad elevation.