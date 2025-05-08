Chargers G.M. Joe Hortiz: We’ll see what we have at receiver before any potential addition

The Chargers brought Mike Williams back as a free agent this offseason and they drafted Tre Brown in the second round, but General Manager Joe Hortiz may not be done adding receivers to the roster ahead of the 2025 season.

Hortiz, who also drafted KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the fifth round, was a guest on Up & Adams this week and he was asked if the team was still looking to bolster the wideout group this offseason. He said that the team will go through rookie minicamp and organized team activities before making any decisions.

“I think we’re going to see what we have out there this weekend and through OTAs, but I’d never say we’re done adding anything,” Hortiz said. “Any chance we can get — if we need the help, if we can help improve the team and the competitiveness of the team and competition at the position.”

Host Kay Adams brought up former Charger Keenan Allen being a free agent later in the appearance, but Hortiz didn’t give any signal that there’s interest in teaming him up with Williams once again.