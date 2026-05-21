Chargers GM Joe Hortiz: Door’s not closed on Keenan Allen returning

Wide receiver Keenan Allen’s return to the Chargers may not wind up being one year and done.

Allen spent 11 seasons with the Chargers and then returned to the team on a one-year deal in 2025 after spending a season with the Bears. Allen had 81 catches for 777 yards and four touchdowns to help the Chargers make the playoffs, but has not landed a job for the coming season yet.

That job could wind up being back in Los Angeles. Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz said on Up & Adams that he’s remained in contact with Allen and that the team is open to a possible return.

“Right now we’re in a spot where we’re looking at the roster and we’re letting these young guys get a chance,” Hortiz said. “I’ve had some communications with Keenan’s representation and we talk. Right now, the guys that we have here, we’re letting them grow and develop. Nothing but love for Keenan and that door is not closed.”

Fourth-round pick Brenen Thompson was the only notable offseason addition to the receiving corps this offseason. Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey, Tre’ Harris, Derius Davis, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith all return after having been drafted in the last four years.