Chargers LB Chris Rumph II is expected to miss rest of season with foot fracture

Shortly before their game against the Lions got underway on Sunday, the Chargers announced that linebacker Chris Rumph II would not play because he injured his foot in pregame warmups.

Rumph’s absence from the lineup will stretch beyond Week 10. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Rumph fractured his foot and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season as a result of the injury.

Rumph had five tackles and a fumble recovery in six appearances this season. The 2021 fourth-round pick had 34 tackles, three sacks and a pass defensed in 31 games over his first two seasons.

Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Tuli Tuipulotu are the other outside linebackers on the Chargers roster.