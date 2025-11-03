Chargers LB Daiyan Henley: Playing after my brother’s death was hard, but won’t let team down

Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley played Sunday’s game with a heavy heart.

Henley learned on Saturday morning that his brother Jabari had been shot and killed on Friday night, but he made the decision to play against the Titans because of how much the support of his teammates meant to him in the wake of his loss.

“Every single one of my teammates showed up and that’s why I was able to go out there and do what I did, because I had a lot of support,” Henley said, via the team’s website. “I wasn’t going to let them down. . . . It’s been a lot. But this organization, from top down, has been right there for me.”

Henley had nine tackles to help the Chargers secure a 27-20 win. He also had a sack that he commemorated by dropping to his knees in prayer.

“I just wanted to talk to my brother one more time,” Henley said. “It was just an emotional moment for me to be able to make a play on a day like this just losing him so soon.”

Jabari Henley was shot and killed in Los Angeles just after 11 p.m. on Friday night. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said, via the Los Angeles Times, that there is currently no description of the suspects.