Chargers LB Daiyan Henley sees “so much more out there for me” in Year 3

Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley took a big step forward in 2024 and he thinks he can take another one in 2025.

Henley played almost all of his snaps on special teams after being drafted in the third round in 2023, but the team’s coaching change opened the door to a starting spot on defense and Henley made the most of it. Henley led the Chargers with 157 tackles while starting every game and he said recently that he thinks he’s just scratching the surface of what he’ll be able to do in the NFL.

“I think the biggest thing about expectations like that is that they have to start within,” Henley said, via the team’s website. “It’s not something that people should bestow upon you, you have to want that for yourself to go get it. That’s always been my goal and aspirations, to be that type of player this league for years to come. Whether it’s this year, next year, that’s something I’m continuously working for. It’s a process, and I’m not ever trying to be stagnant. Last year was last year, it is what it is. I can improve. There’s so much more for me out there.”

The Chargers were the league’s stingiest scoring defense last season and Henley played an integral role in lifting them to the top of the league. The push to remain there will be easier if Henley is able to reach the next level as a player.