nbc_pft_tomlincoachingfits_260114.jpg
What team is the best fit for Tomlin?
nbc_pft_hccandidates_260114.jpg
Who is the best candidate to replace Tomlin?
nbc_pft_steelersjobdesire_270114.jpg
How attractive is Steelers head coach job?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
nbc_pft_tomlincoachingfits_260114.jpg
What team is the best fit for Tomlin?
nbc_pft_hccandidates_260114.jpg
Who is the best candidate to replace Tomlin?
nbc_pft_steelersjobdesire_270114.jpg
How attractive is Steelers head coach job?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Chargers-Patriots averages 28.9 million on Sunday night

  
Published January 14, 2026 09:27 AM

Plenty of factors determine the audience for a playoff game. Generally speaking, the more exciting the contest, the bigger the ratings will be.

Of the five playoff games the NFL staged on Saturday and Sunday, the least competitive and compelling (by far) happened on Sunday night.

Still, 28.9 million tuned in for the 16-3 suffocation of the Chargers by the Patriots, on NBC and Peacock.

It's a slight decline from last year's Commanders-Buccaneers game on Sunday night, which averaged 29 million. And, frankly, this year's number carries the benefit of the Nielsen Big Data + Panel bump.

But, hey, despite plenty of excellent, exciting, down-to-the-wire postseason games, some of the boxes on the Super Bowl Advent calendar still may have a candy corn inside.

Hopefully, all four games this weekend will be chocolate-covered caramels with a sprinkling of salt on top.