Chargers-Patriots averages 28.9 million on Sunday night

Plenty of factors determine the audience for a playoff game. Generally speaking, the more exciting the contest, the bigger the ratings will be.

Of the five playoff games the NFL staged on Saturday and Sunday, the least competitive and compelling (by far) happened on Sunday night.

Still, 28.9 million tuned in for the 16-3 suffocation of the Chargers by the Patriots, on NBC and Peacock.

It’s a slight decline from last year’s Commanders-Buccaneers game on Sunday night, which averaged 29 million. And, frankly, this year’s number carries the benefit of the Nielsen Big Data + Panel bump.

But, hey, despite plenty of excellent, exciting, down-to-the-wire postseason games, some of the boxes on the Super Bowl Advent calendar still may have a candy corn inside.

Hopefully, all four games this weekend will be chocolate-covered caramels with a sprinkling of salt on top.