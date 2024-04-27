Chargers pick up fifth-year option on left tackle Rashawn Slater

The Chargers used the No. 5 overall pick on Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt, but that’s not a reflection on the team’s current left tackle, Rashawn Slater.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said Slater is locked-in as the team’s starting left tackle, and now the Chargers have backed up those words with actions by picking up Slater’s fifth-year option, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

That means Slater has a guaranteed salary of $19 million for 2025. After that he could become an unrestricted free agent, get the franchise tag in 2026, or work out a long-term extension with the Chargers.

The latter seems like the most likely option, as Harbaugh wants to have two good offensive tackles, and Alt says he’s ready, willing and able to move to right tackle after playing on the left side in college. Slater and Alt both have a bright future in Los Angeles.