Chargers place LT Rashawn Slater on IR, sign OT David Sharpe

The Chargers placed left tackle Rashawn Slater on season-ending injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

Slater ruptured his patellar tendon in Thursday’s practice.

Less than two weeks earlier, Slater signed a four-year, $113 million contract extension, including $92 million guaranteed. Now, he will spend his fifth season rehabbing.

The Chargers will move right tackle Joe Alt to left tackle to replace Slater.

The team replaced Slater on the roster with David Sharpe, signing the veteran offensive tackle Saturday.

Sharpe has played 46 career games with six starts in his time with the Raiders, Texans, Commanders, Ravens and Panthers. He entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2017.

He was on the practice squad of the Texans and Jets last season but did not see any action in the regular season.