 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers place LT Rashawn Slater on IR, sign OT David Sharpe

  
Published August 9, 2025 05:33 PM

The Chargers placed left tackle Rashawn Slater on season-ending injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

Slater ruptured his patellar tendon in Thursday’s practice.

Less than two weeks earlier, Slater signed a four-year, $113 million contract extension, including $92 million guaranteed. Now, he will spend his fifth season rehabbing.

The Chargers will move right tackle Joe Alt to left tackle to replace Slater.

The team replaced Slater on the roster with David Sharpe, signing the veteran offensive tackle Saturday.

Sharpe has played 46 career games with six starts in his time with the Raiders, Texans, Commanders, Ravens and Panthers. He entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2017.

He was on the practice squad of the Texans and Jets last season but did not see any action in the regular season.