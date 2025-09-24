 Skip navigation
Chargers place Najee Harris on injured reserve

  
Published September 24, 2025 04:49 PM

The Chargers placed running back Najee Harris on injured reserve on Wednesday, the team announced.

Harris will miss the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles in Sunday’s win over the Broncos.

The Steelers made Harris the No. 24 overall pick in 2021, and he rushed for 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons when he played every possible game. Harris signed with the Chargers in the offseason.

Harris injured his eye in a July 4 fireworks accident, an injury that sidelined him until just before the start of the regular season.

He had 15 carries for 61 yards this season.

With Harris out, Omarion Hampton is expected to take the bulk of the carries for the Chargers moving forward. He has rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown, adding nine catches for 73 yards.