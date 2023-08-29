Chargers put Jalen Guyton on PUP list, announce 53-man roster

The Chargers announced that they have set their initial 53-man roster ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

Wide receiver Jalen Guyton will not be part of that roster. Guyton will remain on the physically unable to perform list into the regular season, which means he will miss at least the first four games on the Chargers’ schedule. Guyton tore his ACL last season.

Defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia will also remain on the PUP list.

In addition to those moves, the Chargers waived or released linebackers Brevin Allen, Tae Crowder, Nathan East, Andrew Farmer, Mikel Jones, Carlo Kemp, Blake Lynch, and Ty Shelby; offensive linemen Zack Bailey, Johari Branch, Matt Kaskey, Austen Pleasants, and Isaac Weaver; safety Tyler Baker-Williams; cornerbacks Cam Brown, Matt Hankins, Michael Jacquet, Tiawan Mullen, and Amechie Uzodinma; wide receivers Terrell Bynum, Keenan Doss, John Hightower, Darrius Sheppard, Pokey Wilson, and Milton Wright; defensive linemen Jerrod Clark, Terrance Lang, David Moa, and CJ Okoye; quarterback Max Duggan; tight ends Michael Ezeike and Hunter Kampmoyer; running backs Tyler Hoosman and Aaron Shampklin; and defensive back Mark Webb.