Chargers put Pokey Wilson on non-football illness list

Rookie wide receiver Pokey Wilson is starting his first NFL training camp on the non-football illness list.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that the Chargers placed Wilson on the NFI list on Wednesday. Chargers rookies reported to camp on Tuesday and the full squad will report next week.

Wilson signed with the Chargers after going undrafted in April. He caught 108 passes for 1,521 yards and 12 touchdowns in 42 games at Florida State. He also ran seven times for 57 yards and a touchdown and saw time as a kick returner during his collegiate time.

The Chargers add Quentin Johnson and Derius Davis to their receiving corps in the draft. Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton, and Joshua Palmer return from last season’s group.