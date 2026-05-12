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Chargers RB Keaton Mitchell: Motivating to be somewhere I have a shot to do big things

  
Published May 12, 2026 09:07 AM

Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel showed he had a knack for highlighting fast offensive players when he was the head coach in Miami and that has one of his new players excited about what’s coming his way during the 2026 season.

Running back Keaton Mitchell averaged 6.8 yards per touch over his three seasons with the Ravens and McDaniel identified him as a player of interest heading into free agency this offseason. Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz was in Baltimore’s front office when Mitchell signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and that helped a deal come together for Mitchell in Los Angeles.

Mitchell tore his ACL as a rookie and only played five games in 2024 before returning to touch the ball 68 times in 13 appearances last season. It’s unclear what kind of role the Chargers have in mind for him, but Mitchell feels there’s an opportunity to build on what he’s done so far in his career.

“Definitely motivating to be in a room where I feel like I have a chance and a shot to do big things,” Mitchell said, via the team’s website.

2025 first-round pick Omarion Hampton will factor into any backfield plans for the Chargers, but Mitchell could also be a factor in the return game as he and the Chargers try to maximize the return on the team’s investment.