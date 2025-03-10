Chargers re-sign P J.K. Scott

The Chargers are holding onto another one of their players.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that they have re-signed punter J.K. Scott. It is a two-year deal worth $6 million for Scott.

The Chargers also re-signed edge rusher Khalil Mack on Monday, so they have prioritized holding onto their own players to kick off the free agency period.

Scott spent time with the Packers and Jaguars before joining the Chargers in 2022. He has averaged 45.6 yards per kick during his time with the NFC East club and has an average of 45.1 yards per kick for his entire career.