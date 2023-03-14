Chargers releasing Matt Feiler after agreeing to terms with Trey Pipkins

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers releasing Matt Feiler after agreeing to terms with Trey Pipkins

  
Published March 14, 2023 03:07 PM
nbc_pk_ekeler_230314
March 14, 2023 03:40 PM
As the Chargers allow Austin Ekeler to seek a trade, Peter King and Myles Simmons discuss the star RB's value and what he could -- and should -- command on the open market.

The Chargers agreed to terms with starting right tackle Trey Pipkins III on a new deal. That was bad news for starting left guard Matt Feiler.

Jamaree Salyer will move inside to left guard, the position the team drafted him to play.

That leaves Feiler as the odd-man out.

The Chargers are releasing Feiler, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. His release will save the Chargers $6.5 million, while taking a $2 million dead cap hit.

Feiler, 30, started 33 of a possible 34 games at left guard the past two seasons with the Chargers.

He spent four seasons in Pittsburgh, starting 40 games.

Feiler also has started at right tackle.