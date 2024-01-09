Chargers request G.M. interviews with Brandon Brown, Terrance Gray

The list of candidates to be the next General Manager of the Chargers continues to grow on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Chargers have requested interviews with Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown and Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray.

Brown worked in the Eagles scouting department before joining the Giants in 2022. He has also received an interview request from the Panthers in the wake of their decision to fire Scott Fitterer.

Gray has also drawn interest from the Raiders. He joined the Bills in 2017 and was previously their director of college scouting. Gray has also worked for the Vikings and Chiefs.