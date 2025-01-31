Chargers safeties coach Chris O’Leary departing to become Western Michigan DC

The Chargers need to replace one of their defensive assistants.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, safeties coach Chris O’Leary is departing the franchise to become defensive coordinator at Western Michigan.

O’Leary spent one season with Los Angeles under head coach Jim Harbaugh. He was previously at the college level with Notre Dame from 2018-2023. He worked his way up from defensive analyst to defensive backs/safeties coach for his last three seasons with the program.

This will be O’Leary’s first opportunity to be a defensive play-caller after a year in the league.