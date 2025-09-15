Chargers say LB Daiyan Henley is questionable to play Monday due to illness

The Chargers may be without multiple linebackers for Monday night’s game against the Raiders.

They announced on Monday afternoon that Daiyan Henley has been added to the injury report. Henley is considered questionable to play due to an illness.

Henley had eight tackles and a sack in the Chargers’ win over the Chiefs in Brazil in Week 1.

Denzel Perryman was ruled out over the weekend with an ankle injury. He is expected to be placed on injured reserve.

Troy Dye replaced Perryman after he was hurt in Week 1. Del’Shawn Phillips and Marlowe Wax are the other linebackers on the team’s roster.