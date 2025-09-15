 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers say LB Daiyan Henley is questionable to play Monday due to illness

  
Published September 15, 2025 03:58 PM

The Chargers may be without multiple linebackers for Monday night’s game against the Raiders.

They announced on Monday afternoon that Daiyan Henley has been added to the injury report. Henley is considered questionable to play due to an illness.

Henley had eight tackles and a sack in the Chargers’ win over the Chiefs in Brazil in Week 1.

Denzel Perryman was ruled out over the weekend with an ankle injury. He is expected to be placed on injured reserve.

Troy Dye replaced Perryman after he was hurt in Week 1. Del’Shawn Phillips and Marlowe Wax are the other linebackers on the team’s roster.