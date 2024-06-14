Chargers sign Nigerian-Scottish sprinter Praise Olatoke to play wide receiver

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falconstamperingv2_240614.jpg
Breaking down Falcons tampering investigation
nbc_pft_odunze_240614.jpg
Odunze can help Bears ‘transcend’ their offense
nbc_pft_takeyourpick_240614.jpg
Take Your Pick: Predicting rookie leaders

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falconstamperingv2_240614.jpg
Breaking down Falcons tampering investigation
nbc_pft_odunze_240614.jpg
Odunze can help Bears ‘transcend’ their offense
nbc_pft_takeyourpick_240614.jpg
Take Your Pick: Predicting rookie leaders

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers sign Nigerian-Scottish sprinter Praise Olatoke to play wide receiver

  
Published June 14, 2024 12:54 PM

The Chargers today have signed a sprinter who was born in Nigeria, raised in Scotland and ran track at Ohio State.

Praise Olatoke, an All-Big Ten sprinter for the Buckeyes, has been signed by Jim Harbaugh’s team to play wide receiver, the Chargers announced today.

Olatoke is part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program, which gives international athletes a chance to learn American football and attempt to make an NFL roster. He will not count toward the Chargers’ 90-player roster in training camp, and if he makes their practice squad he won’t count toward the practice squad limit.

At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Olatoka has run the 100-meter dash in 10.27 seconds. His only American football experience is at the club level, but he has the talent to be an NFL receiver, and the Chargers will give him a chance to prove he can do it.