Chargers sign OLB Chris Collins, waive OLB Brevin Allen

  
Published May 14, 2024 03:31 PM

The Chargers signed outside linebacker Chris Collins on Tuesday, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the team waived outside linebacker Brevin Allen.

Allen, who originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2023, spent time on the team’s practice squad last year. He played two games, seeing action on 12 defensive snaps and 18 on special teams.

Allen signed a futures contract after the 2023 season.

Collins, an undrafted free agent, played 12 games at the University of Minnesota in 2023 after a five-year career at the University of North Carolina. In his college career, Collins appeared in 54 games and totaled 86 tackles, 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception.

He helped Minnesota win a bowl game last season and was part of a 2022 North Carolina team that posted a 9-5 record and appeared in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game after winning the conferences’ Coastal Division.