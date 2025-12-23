Chargers sign RB Jaret Patterson to 53-man roster

Chargers running back Kimani Vidal suffered a neck injury in last Sunday’s win over the Cowboys and the team added some backfield depth to the active roster on Tuesday.

The Chargers announced that they have signed Jaret Patterson off of the practice squad. They also signed running back Royce Freeman to the practice squad.

Patterson has played in four games for the Chargers already this season. He has 32 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown in those appearances. He also played one game for the Chargers last season and made 20 appearances for Washington earlier in his career.

Omarion Hampton reclaimed the top role in the Chargers’ backfield after coming off of injured reserve earlier this month. Hassan Haskins is also available heading into their Week 17 game against the Texans.