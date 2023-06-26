 Skip navigation
Chargers sign second-round pick Tuli Tuipulotu

  
Published June 26, 2023 04:14 PM

The Chargers have their entire draft class under contract.

Second-round pick Tuli Tuipulotu was the only remaining unsigned player when Monday began, but the team announced on Monday afternoon that the edge rusher has signed his first NFL deal. It’s a four-year contract for Tuipulotu.

Tuipulotu followed the path from USC to the NFL that was previously traveled by his brother Marlon and cousins Talanoa Hufanga and Fili Moala. He spent three seasons with the Trojans and finished his time at the school by being named an All-American after the 2022 season.

Tuipulotu had 46 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in his final collegiate season. He joins the likes of Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Chris Rumph as options off the edge for the Chargers.