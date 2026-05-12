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Chargers sign TE Johnny Pascuzzi, S Myles Purchase, OL Laekin Vakalahi

  
Published May 12, 2026 05:11 PM

The Chargers are shuffling their roster in the wake of their rookie minicamp.

They announced on Tuesday that they have signed tight end Johnny Pascuzzi, safety Myles Purchase and tackle Laekin Vakalahi. ‘

Pascuzzi was undrafted out of Tulane this year while Purchase spent time with the Chargers and Giants after going undrafted last year. Vakalahi was a rugby player in New Zealand and came into the NFL through the International Player Pathway program. He previously spent time with the Eagles.

The Chargers also announced that they have waived linebacker Niles King, tight end Tanner McLachlan, cornerback Jeremiah Wright, and tight end Thomas Yassmin.