nbc_csu_miavsbuf_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Dolphins vs. Bills
brady.jpg
Garrett illustrates Brady’s conflict of interest
nbc_pft_carson_wantz_250918.jpg
Wentz to start for sixth team in six years

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Other PFT Content

Chargers sign Tony Jefferson to 53-man roster, Clelin Ferrell to practice squad

  
Published September 18, 2025 01:48 PM

The Chargers have made a few roster moves on Thursday as the club looks to fill in spots after placing Khalil Mack on injured reserve.

Los Angeles has signed safety Tony Jefferson to the 53-man roster off of the club’s practice squad.

Jefferson, 33, recorded his first interception since 2018 in Monday night’s victory over the Raiders. Jefferson came out of retirement last year to play for Los Angeles and appeared in eight games with four starts.

The Chargers also announced the previously reported signing of edge rusher Rashad Weaver to their practice squad. And the team has signed former Raiders first-round pick Clelin Ferrell to its practice squad.

Ferrell, 28, recorded 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and nine QB hits in 14 games with Washington last season. The Commanders released him at the end of August.