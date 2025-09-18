Chargers sign Tony Jefferson to 53-man roster, Clelin Ferrell to practice squad

The Chargers have made a few roster moves on Thursday as the club looks to fill in spots after placing Khalil Mack on injured reserve.

Los Angeles has signed safety Tony Jefferson to the 53-man roster off of the club’s practice squad.

Jefferson, 33, recorded his first interception since 2018 in Monday night’s victory over the Raiders. Jefferson came out of retirement last year to play for Los Angeles and appeared in eight games with four starts.

The Chargers also announced the previously reported signing of edge rusher Rashad Weaver to their practice squad. And the team has signed former Raiders first-round pick Clelin Ferrell to its practice squad.

Ferrell, 28, recorded 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and nine QB hits in 14 games with Washington last season. The Commanders released him at the end of August.