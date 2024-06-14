 Skip navigation
Chargers sign veteran safety Tony Jefferson

  
Published June 14, 2024 02:42 PM

Tony Jefferson is back in the NFL.

The Chargers have announced that Jefferson signed today, bringing the 32-year-old safety back into the league after he sat out the 2023 season.

Jefferson originally signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma in 2013. He played four seasons in Arizona before signing with the Ravens in free agency in 2017. He spent three seasons in Baltimore, then sat out the 2020 season, had a brief stint in San Francisco, another brief stint in Baltimore, and then played for the Giants in 2022.

After initially indicating he was retiring and planning to go into scouting, Jefferson decided he still thinks he has something left as a player. He’ll have to compete to make the Chargers’ roster, but they’re going to give him that chance in training camp.